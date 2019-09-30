‘He doesn’t have the spark he used to’: Man wanted for fracturing 9-month-old son’s skull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Police are searching for a man who injured his then 9-month-old son so severely, he had to have two brain surgeries.

Thomas Sims, 33, is accused of assaulting JeVaun Sims with head injuries that consisted of a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain.

His mother Brandie Bowen says her son had to have two brain surgeries and spent weeks in the hospital getting treatment.

“When I look at him he looks like the same baby,” said Bowen. “I can just tell he doesn’t have the spark that he used to.”

JeVaun is now out of the hospital after the assault in August, but he is still in recovery.

The boy has a tube in his nose for food and medication, and doctors have him strapped to a pad so he doesn’t accidentally hurt himself while he heals.

“It makes me very sad because he shouldn’t have to go through this,” said Bowen.

Police say Sims lashed out in anger and violently hurt his son on August 25. Bowen says she remembers hearing a big scream then seeing her son limp and unconscious.

“Somebody who in the past has been violent with me, I never thought would be violent with their own son,” said Bowen.

King County prosecutors have charged Sims with domestic violence assault on a child. There’s a $500,000 nationwide warrant out for his arrest.

Sims is 6’01”, 180 pounds and sometimes wears black glasses. Sims does not have a car. He takes the bus or uses Lyft to get around. Sims may be in Federal Way or Snohomish County and is active on the dating site Plenty of Fish.

“[JeVaun] shouldn’t have to live his life like this because somebody else got frustrated and didn’t want to be the parent they were supposed to be to him,” said Bowen.

JeVaun lost some of his ability to control the right side of his body. Doctors say they’ll know if the boy can make a full recovery in a couple months.

“I just want my son to know that I never gave up on him and fought until the person who did this paid for it," Bowen said.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can tell Federal Way Police where to find him. You will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also go to http://www.P3Tips.com to submit information on his whereabouts.