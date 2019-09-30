× Company offers to pay you to ski at world premiere ski areas

Summer’s over and we’re just getting into fall, but one company wants to get you excited for winter — with a dream job opportunity.

For the second year in a row, Ski.com is offering 12 dedicated skiers and snowboarders to travel the world, ski down some of the coolest mountains in the world, and document it all on social media.

The company is sending people to destinations like Aspen Snowmass, Colorado; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky, Montana; Banff and Lake Louise, Alberta; Chamonix, France; and Niseko, Japan.

You have until Oct. 29 to apply. All you need to do is send in a 90-second video of what you should be chosen. Winners will be announced Nov. 19.

According to the website, the ideal candidates must have “a serious desire to travel to some of the most amazing mountain destinations on the planet, must be able to ski and/or snowboard at an advanced intermediate level and above and must love après…”

Ski.com is the largest provider of ski vacations in North America.