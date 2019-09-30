Frosty morning for the South Sound as unseasonably cold weather continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Cold weather continues, as we are running at least 10 degrees below normal as we head into October.

Monday morning will be dry but chilly. A few towns in the South Sound can some frost in the morning as lows get close to freezing Monday and Tuesday.

It is too early for icy roads as the ground is too warm coming off of summer but it will be cold those two mornings.

Monday and Tuesday will have some nice fall sunshine so the afternoons will be nice.

Wednesday will be dry and not as cold. Wednesday evening has some rain as we head into Thursday.

Thursday looks like passing showers, and it won’t be very cold so no snow on the passes with this next system.

Friday has a few showers but the weekend looks mostly dry. Highs Monday will be in the 50s but later in the week highs will be closer to 60.