Chilly start to October, rain moves in midweek

SEATTLE -- The second of the four 'Brrrrr' months start Tuesday: Welcome to Octoberrrrr.

Tuesday starts out cold with some frost, especially for the South Sound. Tuesday will be sunny and very pretty with a high near 60.

Cold to start the Month of Octoberrrrrrrrrrr, but that Sun sure is nice. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/6fkGBzTu6o — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) September 30, 2019

Wednesday starts out cold again with some patchy fog. Wednesday will be dry and nice. Wednesday night brings some rain.

Thursday morning starts out mild with showers and a few showers continue through the day. Friday has some passing showers.

The weekend looks mostly dry and mild. No snow this coming weekend for the mountains.