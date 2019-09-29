The Divide: Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media at the Capitol Building September 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

This week on “The Divide“: Brandi Kruse examines both sides of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, and discusses whether it’s deepening our country’s divides. Also: Our cameras take you inside a controversial ICE enforcement action. Watch it unfold from two drastically different perspectives.

