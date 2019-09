TACOMA, Wash. – The Reign FC clinched a spot in the NWSL playoffs Sunday after topping the 2-0.

A goal from Jodie Taylor in the 27th minute put the Reign in command, and a goal from Bethany Balcer in the 81st put the game the away for good.

The Reign will play their final game of the regular season Saturday, October 12 against the Orlando Pride.