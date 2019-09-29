Duel in the desert: Seahawks hoping to bounce back against winless Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX – After stumbling against the Drew Brees-less New Orleans Saints last Sunday, Seattle hopes to get back on track with a win in Arizona.

The Cardinals (0-2-1) have yet to earn a win this season, but the Seahawks have been plagued with defensive lapses that have nearly allowed opponents back in the team’s narrow victories.

Ziggy Ansah, Rashaad Penny, Quinton Jefferson and Neiko Thorpe are all listed as questionable for the Seahawks, but head coach Pete Carroll says they all have a good chance of recovering before Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. on Q13 Fox with postgame analysis following right after on Seahawks Gameday.