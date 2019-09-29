Commentary: America Divided

Posted 12:12 PM, September 29, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Each week on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.

This week: The impeachment inquiry into President Trump has further divided America.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.