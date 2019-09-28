× Landmark Macy’s in downtown Seattle is closing

SEATTLE – According to The Seattle Times, the landmark Macy’s in downtown Seattle is closing at the end of February 2020.

A spokesperson for the giant retailer confirming to the newspaper that clearance sales will begin in January 2020 ahead of the closure.

The longtime retailer has been a fixture in the 300 block of Pine Street.

The Seattle Times says the decision to close will end a 90-year run of retain in that space.

No reason was given for the closure.

The Seattle Times also reporting that the 161 -foot high Macy’s star that is lit annually will not be turned on this holiday season.

The company says the star needs repairs.

No word on how many people will be out of a job come February.