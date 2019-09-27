Steven Pass sees first snowfall in September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENS PASS, WA - It's only a few days into fall, and Stevens Pass is already seeing snowfall, and some drivers wanted to make sure they saw it themselves.

The official end of Summer and the start of fall is September 23; four days later snow began falling at Stevens Pass.

"Earliest snow I've ever seen," said George Gash.

Gash and his son, Steven, drove throughout Washington on Friday. George Gash is visiting from Scotland and says seeing the snow fall made his trip that much more memorable.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, WSDOT issued a restriction for any drivers going eastbound or westbound on U.S. 2 through the pass advising drivers use traction tires, and prohibited oversize vehicles.