Bonney Lake stabbing suspect considered armed, dangerous and desperate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. – A South Sound mother survived a terrifying attack.

Police are looking for the woman’s ex-husband, 36-year-old Roger Kareem Woodard.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies say he stabbed his ex-wife in her home in front of their three children and then from the police.

Neighbors say the Tehaleh development is normally nice and quiet until police say a domestic dispute turned violent.

“We believe he was there to indent to kill her,” said Detective Ed Troyer from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a home on 138th’ Street East where they found a mother of three who had been repeatedly stabbed.

Deputies say her ex-husband and father of her three kids tried to kill her.

“He had a restraining order to stay away which obviously he wasn’t abiding by and he had been arrested for violating at one time in the past as well,” added Troyer.

Detectives say Woodard took off before police arrived and they believe he may be injured.

Police dogs tried tracking him, but they didn’t have any luck. Neighbors say there are plenty of trails and wooded areas to hide.

What’s worse, the domestic assault happened in front of the estranged couple’s three young kids.

The injured woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, deputies continue searching.

Woodard is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 180 pounds and last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts. Police are warning the public he could still be a threat.

“We believe he’s armed and desperate,” said Troyer.

If you see Woodard, you’re urged to call 911.