Rain, snow and hail! September storm brings winter-like weather to Western Washington

SEATTLE -- Well, fall has kicked into full gear with a little wintery feeling too. Snow levels will drop this weekend to near 3,000'-4,000' and that means we'll see snow falling in the high country.

Over the weekend a Winter Storm Warning will remain in place for the central and north Cascades... snow totals 8-14" in the higher elevations just an advisory to the south. Be prepared for winter driving conditions. Expect rain to snow to rain. Winds will pick up the further east you go as well.

The lowlands will see rain, some wind and then clearing. Temperatures will be well below our seasonal average of 67 for this time of year. Temps will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s through next week.

