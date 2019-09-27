× Police officer shoots person outside of Portland International Airport

PORTLAND, Ore. — An airport police officer shot someone just outside the Portland International Airport early Friday morning.

Police said it happened about 5:23 a.m. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting.

The lower portion is closed right now, but the upper deck is still open to traffic coming and going from airport. Flights are not impacted by the incident, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.