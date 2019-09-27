Javier Valdez and Nickolas Medelez: Help hunt drive-by shooting suspects who riddled neighborhood with bullets

WANTED IN KENNEWICK —

Kennewick Police say dangerous drive-by shooters sent bullets bursting through homes and vehicles on September 22nd. When officers hit the scene at E. 8th Ave. and S. Elm St. — they found a slew of gun shell casings scattered on the ground – remnants of gang warfare, police say.

Three of the shooting suspects have been caught, but Kennewick Police are hoping you can help them find two more gang members who are still on the run.

Javier Valdez and Nickolas Medelez are both wanted for illegally having a firearm. Valdez has a nationwide warrant for assault, as well. And, Medelez is also wanted for drive-by shooting.

Valdez is 24 years old and you can see his face and head are full of tattoos.

Medelez is 24 years old.

If you know where they’re hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to either of their arrests.