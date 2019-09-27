Help ID armed crew of accused street robbers who stole man’s phone, keys and cash

WANTED IN SEATTLE –

A crew of accused street crooks Seattle Police say robbed a man at gunpoint on the street need to be identified.

Detectives say they ganged-up on the victim just before 9pm on September 16th on Rainier Ave. South, near the Wells Fargo bank that’s just south of Franklin High School.

Two surveillance cameras from nearby businesses captured video of the suspects.

Detectives say the three young men and two young women came up to the victim. The guy with the gun – he’s the one in the purple hoodie — had it tucked in his waistband. He lifted his shirt to show it and said, “I need all of your stuff. I’m not playing with you.” They stole the victim’s gold iPhone XR with a light blue case, iPhone charger, Apple EarPods and its case, keys and cash – and the guy with the gun took almost everything out of the victim’s wallet, before handing it back to him. Detectives say the two women even asked him for the victim’s password to unlock the phone and he made the right decision and gave it to them.

Detectives say the crooks kept walking down Rainier Ave. S.

The victim went to a restaurant to call 911. He tried tracking his iPhone, but it had already been powered-off.

Detectives say both of the women are in their early teens or early 20's. One of them is heavy-set with her hair in braids. The other woman had her hair in a bun that's partially blonde.

If you can identify any of these robbery suspects, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or download the P3 tips app to your cell phone for free and send the information through the app where you can also send photos. If you can't put apps on your phone, got to http://www.P3Tips.com to submit the information.