Everett teen fabricated story about attempted kidnapping

EVERETT, Wash. — The 14-year-old girl who said a man tried to kidnap her in Everett Thursday night has retracted her statement, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says detectives do not believe that an attempted kidnapping happened.

The community had been on high alert since the alleged attempted kidnapping was reported Thursday night. The teen told deputies that a man in a van tried to grab her while she was walking in the 13100 block of 4th Avenue W. near the Park and Ride.

She said she hit him and ran into a nearby business.

Now that the story has been determined to be false, deputies say the investigation is closed. It’s unclear if the teen is facing charges for filing a false report.