Renton officer accused of beating woman resigns

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton police officer accused of assaulting a woman after contacting her about a case has resigned.

The department said Thursday that Tanuj Soni submitted his resignation “effective immediately.”

He was arrested Aug. 10 by Des Moines Police after allegedly beating the woman after texting her to discuss a case involving her ex-boyfriend. The King County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with assault and abuse of office in connection with the incident.

The victim says after texting her about the case, a friend dropped her off to meet him. She said he was waiting for her with wine and the two spent a couple of hours drinking.

During that time the victim says he deleted some messages on her phone and told her to take off her clothes. The victim says she willingly did that but then Soni started hitting her and that’s when she tried to get out of the situation. She was able to flee and contacted authorities.

Renton Police said Thursday in a news release that although their internal investigation into the incident was not complete when Soni resigned, they had already found that he had violated several department policies.

