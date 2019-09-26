Man tried to kidnap teen girl in Everett, sheriff’s office says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Everett.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 13100 block of 4th Avenue W. near the Park and Ride.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that a man in a van tried to grab the 14-year-old girl while she was walking.

Officials say the girl hit the man and ran to a nearby business. She was not injured during the altercation.

The suspect was described by police as a white man with a large scar on his right cheek. He was wearing a blue uniform at the time of the incident, officials said. His vehicle was described as a white van with cardboard on the windows.

He was last seen traveling southbound on Ash Way.