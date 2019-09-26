Hillary Clinton says ‘corrupt human tornado’ Trump won’t win reelection

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she doesn’t believe President Donald Trump will be reelected for a second term, calling him a “threat” to the United States and a “corrupt human tornado.”

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley that was released on Thursday, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee gave her thoughts on the race between her and Trump as well as the 2020 election.

“Well, I hope not, and I don’t think so — because the objective is to field whoever is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump,” Clinton said when asked if she thought it would be harder for a woman to be elected President. “Because Donald Trump right now poses a direct threat, a clear and present danger to the institutions of our government, to the rule of law, to our standing in the world.”

“I believe that, look there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again. And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game,” Clinton said.

When asked if she gets upset that Trump continues to say she should be “locked up,” a notion that is often chanted at his rallies, Clinton said, “No, it doesn’t kill me because he knows he’s an illegitimate President.”

“You know, Jane, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” Clinton said. “And so I know that he knows, that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know what happened.”

On Wednesday, Clinton said Trump “betrayed” the United States following the release of a transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and said she supported an impeachment inquiry into the President. According to a transcript of the conversation released by the White House, Trump repeatedly pushed for Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, during a July 25 phone call.