Cooler temperatures and scattered showers coming this weekend

SEATTLE -- Cooler days are coming for the rest of the week. Friday starts out mostly dry and cool but Friday afternoon we pick up some showers and Isolated thunderstorms.

It is the “sun, hail, rainbow” forecast for Friday afternoon. Friday night the mountains pick up some snow but it will not mess up the passes. Saturday morning has some leftover showers for the Metro but the day looks dry and cool.

The Metro stays mostly dry Saturday and Sunday. It will just be cooler with highs in the 50s. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/2qL5HWGPc9 — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) September 26, 2019

The mountains get some snow but I’m not expecting enough to mess up the roads on Saturday. The snowy areas will be towns like Twisp and Leavenworth as we head into Sunday.

The Metro appears to be dry all weekend, but it will be on the cool side. Highs this weekend for Seattle/Tacoma/Everett will go from 70 today to lower 50s. Not a big deal but certainly noticeable! Time for wearing layers!