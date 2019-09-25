Washington company fined roughly $2 million for worker amputations, injuries

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington dairy and bottling plant has been fined about $2 million after multiple violations left workers with broken bones and amputated limbs.

The Seattle Times reports that the Department of Labor and Industries discovered 22 violations after an investigation was launched into Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy this year.

Department officials say the investigation was prompted after a worker’s hand was crushed clearing a jam in the bottle-molding machine.

Officials say the Battle Ground-based plant and related Clark County companies didn’t properly training its employees, didn’t maintain machinery and didn’t enforce standard control procedures to protect workers.

Officials say multiple injuries and investigations were reported with the Andersen companies since 2014.

Andersen Plastics and Andersen Dairy have 15 days to appeal, but neither responded to requests for comment.

