Tribe facing community opposition over proposed Sequim addiction clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUIM, Wash. -- It's a crisis facing communities across the northwest: how to help people addicted to opioids.

The Jamestown Tribe in Clallam County says they're passionate about opening a big drug treatment facility in Sequim. The 15,000 square foot clinic would help up to 250 people addicted to opioids daily with drugs like suboxone and methadone.

However, some residents in Sequim are furious with the plan, saying they are worried about public safety in an area they feel does not need a big clinic.

The tribe says the need is there, and they plan on serving people who live in Jefferson and Clallam counties. They say there have been a lot of assumptions and misinformation fueling fear in the community.

"We understand that everybody wants it in somebody else's backyard, but wherever we put it's in someone's backyard," said Brent Simcosky with Jamestown Tribe.

Opponents have formed the group 'Save Our Sequim' and they have been packing meetings and holding rallies. Some in Sequim say they feel like the plan was created without enough public input or oversight.

"Given there is public dollars, there needs to be some public oversight on that, there is no two ways about it," said Brody Broker, who opposes the clinic.

The tribe is promising the community that there will be no public safety issues, that they will invest the $2 million in expected profits back into healthcare for the tribe or the community as a whole.