State trooper’s home targeted in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Tacoma Police are investigating after someone targeted a Washington State Patrol trooper's home.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in East Tacoma. According to WSP, the trooper's wife was up and getting ready when she heard what sounded like gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found several windows busted in the home and in an RV in the backyard. The damage was not caused by gunfire, and investigators are trying to determine what was used to damage the trooper's home and RV.

The trooper's marked vehicle is also in the backyard. It doesn't appear to be damaged, but they're waiting for daylight to confirm.

No injuries were reported. Police have not identified a suspect or a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we get more information.