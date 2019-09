Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Seattle Friday to host a roundtable discussion about gun violence.

Harris has been vocal about pushing for extensive gun regulation, including more expansive background checks on gun buyers and a ban on AR-15 imports.

The California Senator will be joined by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center.

Members of the public wishing to attend must RSVP, click here for details.