It looks like a familiar face is heading back to the Seattle Seahawks.

Multiple reports say tight end Luke Willson is expected to sign sometime today.

The news comes after the Seahawks agreed to trade tight end Nick Vannett to the Steelers for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Thank you Seattle! You welcomed in a kid from Ohio with open arms and showed nothing but the best support from day 1. It’s been an honor to wear the blue and green the last few years. No feelings but love and gratitude for the Seahawk organization and the city of Seattle! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VCyEt554mh — Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) September 25, 2019

That opened up a spot for Wilson, who was with the Seahawks from 2013-2017 before signing with Detroit as a free agent in 2018.