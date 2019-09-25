LIVE: Bob Ferguson announces lawsuit against Trump Administration over the Endangered Species Act

Q13 News This Morning anchors preview ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2

Posted 10:33 AM, September 25, 2019

SEATTLE -- "What ... you're wearing a mask?"

FOX's hit show The Masked Singer returns to Q13 FOX with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

On Q13 News This Morning, Bill Wixey, Liz Dueweke and Travis Mayfield tried on a few of the masks that you'll see featured on the show.

This season there are 16 celebrities - four more than last year. They're all covered in elaborate masks and costumes, and each week they compete.

There are all kinds of new costumes this year - everything from a black widow, to a rottweiler and even a tree and a flamingo.

All of the original judges are back too and they say it'll be even tougher to guess the celebrities this time around.

