Point Defiance Zoo staff exposed to tuberculosis from infected elephants

SEATTLE – Several staff members at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma have been exposed to latent tuberculosis, the zoo said Tuesday.

While the zookeepers were exposed to the disease, the zoo says none of them are showing signs of being infected. Officials add that no visitors came into direct contact with the infected animals, and a public safety risk is unlikely.

The exposure happened at the Asian Forest Sanctuary where the zoo’s two elephants tested positive for the disease in its noncontagious stage.

“Tuberculosis is not easy to get and requires close, prolonged contact with active cases,” said Matthew Rollosson, a nurse with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “Because the elephants are in an outside area during their public viewing time, we are not concerned about exposure risk to the public.”

The zoo says the infected animals are undergoing testing to see if the disease has become active, adding that safety precautions have been made around the exhibit to protect visitors.