WIAA selects venues for state football championships

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board voted Monday to approve three venues to host the 2019 WIAA Football State Championships.

The six games will be held at Mt. Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma, Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood and Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.

According to the WIAA, all games will be scheduled as double headers on December 7th. The three stadiums are located within 13 miles of each other.

“The mission of the WIAA staff and Executive Board was to find three locations that were close in proximity to each other and could handle the needs of a WIAA State Championship,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We are grateful for each of the site managers who made these great stadiums available as we believe they will provide a terrific atmosphere for the biggest games of the year.”

The executive board notes that if two schools from similar regions in central or eastern Washington get to the championship game, they could have the option to play the game at a more convenient location.

The Tacoma Dome had hosted the games since 1995, but the WIAA decided to make a change in May due to higher costs and revised seating configuration.