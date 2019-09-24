Trump calls impeachment inquiry ‘garbage’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is reacting swiftly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement that the Democratic-controlled House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.

Trump notes that Pelosi's announcement comes as he meets Tuesday with world leaders at the United Nations. He's tweeting that "the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!"

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government's help in his reelection bid. Trump insists he has done nothing wrong. He said he'll release a transcript of his phone call with Ukraine's president.

Trump tweets: "They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!"