Sunny Wednesday, but rain and cooler temperatures move in later in the week

SEATTLE -- Enjoy some great Fall weather for a bit! Wednesday starts out in the 40s so it will be crisp and dry with some fog, but the day will be sunny and nice with highs near 68 degrees.

Wednesday night the clouds increase and it rains late Wednesday into early Thursday. It will be wet overnight.

Nice Wednesday and Pretty Nice Thursday but Thursday Morning will be Very Wet!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/6O1ORe8e7A — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) September 24, 2019

Thursday afternoon looks pretty nice with some sunshine as the front drops down into Oregon, but it will be cooler for sure as we get a good North Breeze during the day.

Friday has some passing showers. Saturday gets cool enough for Mountain snow, the first of the season. It won’t stick on the passes but it signals the change in the weather!

Lows this weekend will dip into the 30s for many outside the Metro!