Speedskater Apolo Ohno to be inducted into Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

SOCHI, RUSSIA – FEBRUARY 06: U.S. Olympian Apolo Anton Ohno visits the USA House ahead of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park on February 6, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOC)

SEATTLE — Eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno has earned a spot in the Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame .

Ohno, a Seattle area native, is the most decorated American in Winter Olympics history. He earned his medals in three games during his career.

Ohno also won “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007 and has worked as a game-show host and NBC commentator at the Olympics.

Ohno, 37, was born in Seattle and started training with U.S. national speedskating coach Pat Wentland in Lake Placid, New York, when he was only 14 years old.

