Shop for basics in the men’s section – and more fall fashion tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLANS, Wash. - Swap out swimsuits for form-fitting pants, slouchy turtlenecks, and bold blazers for fall. Fresh off of her trip to New York Fashion Week, we enlisted the help of fashion expert and blogger Whitney Powell for tips and tricks on how to make this transition easily and keep it budget-friendly.

Edit your wardrobe: Follow the one-year rule. If you haven't worn it in a year and it still has the tag on it, or if you can't think of at least three ways to style it, it's time to let it go.

Follow the one-year rule. If you haven't worn it in a year and it still has the tag on it, or if you can't think of at least three ways to style it, it's time to let it go. Organize what you have: Separate your pieces into pants, skirts, blouses, jackets, etc. This way you can piece outfits together very clearly. Take it a step further and color or shade coordinate into black/brown, white/tan, blue/green, etc.

Separate your pieces into pants, skirts, blouses, jackets, etc. This way you can piece outfits together very clearly. Take it a step further and color or shade coordinate into black/brown, white/tan, blue/green, etc. Shop in the Men's section: Shop for basics in the men's section. They always have more options, and those options tend to be more budget efficient.

Whitney Powell, through her blog Whit_Wanders, aims to empower and inspire the modern woman in all areas of their life by sharing fashion, travel destinations and career advice. Beautiful photos and tips can also be found on her popular Instagram profile.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email tips@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.