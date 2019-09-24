Murdered teen’s sister continues to seek justice as Fife Police search for suspected killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Fife teenager in May.

Prosecutors have charged Shawn Thomas Cooke, 21, with murder in the death of Cameron Wilson.

On Tuesday, Wilson's family tells Q13 News that they want Cooke in custody.

"We had plans of [Wilson] going to college, plans of him going to prom. We had a lot of plans, never planned to see him in a casket," said Wilson's sister Tyeisha Taylor.

The 17-year-old was about to graduate from high school in Federal Way when he was killed.

"There's a gaping hole," Taylor said. "Nothing or no one could fill that hole. I will live with that feeling forever."

Q13 News learned through court records that investigators believe the teen was killed because of stolen marijuana. Cooke faces a first-degree murder charge in the case and a warrant is out for his arrest.

"He's a child killer, that person does not deserve to be protected by anyone in the streets," Taylor said.

Fife Police say the deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 13. Wilson's body was found in the parking lot of a Domino's Pizza restaurant on Pacific Highway.

"They can't be cowardly and do something like that, you can't kill a kid on Mother's Day and not get held responsible," Taylor said.

Taylor is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.

"Once justice is served I can really begin to celebrate his life, but right now it's extremely hard when I know the person who caused his horrible demise is walking free."

Cooke is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds with curly dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his face.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know where officers can find him. Submit the information anonymously at www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.