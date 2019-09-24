× Fantasy Football: Week 4 Waiver Wire Targets

Welcome to the first bye week of the NFL season. This week the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets will be off. All of that means the waiver wire becomes even more important to try to fill some of those starting positions.

Grab Now:

QB: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts: We are starting to see why the Colts have so much faith in their new starting quarterback. In three games Brissett is completing over 70% of his passes, has recorded seven touchdowns and just one interception. This past game was almost a coming out party, he threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Just goes to show his stint a couple of years ago had more to do with his surrounding cast then him. He’ll be a consistent QB to pick up and play as long as T.Y. Hilton can stay out on the field.

RB Wayne Gallman, New York Giants: This is a no-brainer. With Saquon Barkley out several weeks with an ankle injury, Gallam should be the top target this week across all leagues. He won’t be Barkley, but the Giants will still heavily rely on their running back no matter who it is. Don’t forget Daniel Jones is still a rookie, even though he looked fantastic on Sunday. In a small sample size, Gallman is averaging around 4 yards per carry on 169 rushing attempts and will should see some receptions out of the backfield. He will serve as a solid Flex/RB2 while Barkley is out.

RB Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots: Sorry to all the Sony Michel owners, but Burkhead is causing quite a problem. Michel’s production has been horrendous compared to Burkhead’s and that could mean a change in touches. Burkhead is averaging 4.7 yards per carry this season to Michel’s 2.4 YPC. Burkhead looks healthy again and is just having a better time behind this new offensive line in New England. We shall see how touches are divided when James White is back, but he’s worth grabbing.

WR Phillip Dorsett, New England Patriots: It’s very clear, Antonio Brown is out and Phillip Dorsett is back in! Against the New York Jets, Dorsett saw seven targets and a touchdown from Tom Brady. In week one, Dorsett had two touchdown receptions. The only week he didn’t see the end zone was when AB actually played. It’s clear the Patriots are spreading things out a little more this season when it comes to the passing game and Dorsett fits in perfectly. They’ll have a tough defensive matchup against Buffalo this week, but then they get Washington and Giants.

Others to Keep in Mind:

QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

TE Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins