Fall is here with rainy days and long nights

SEATTLE -- Welcome to fall and the rainy season.

Let's focus on the dry periods! Tuesday will be mostly dry with a high near 66, not bad actually. The main rainy areas will be the convergence zone and the mountains.

Wednesday looks mostly dry as well. Enjoy!

Thursday has passing showers with a high near 60. Friday looks cooler with more rain showers.

The weekend looks wet but it won’t rain the whole time. This is the time of year to remember to keep your speed down on wet roads and pay attention to our forecast to find any dry periods, as the nights will be longer than our days.