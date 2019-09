Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Emergency crews are responding to a large fire Tuesday in Puyallup.

It happened at Valley Plaza shopping center in the area of E. Main Avenue and 15th Street SE.

Crews working to put out fire at valley plaza shopping center in Puyallup off of East Main pic.twitter.com/J5QlEk0H3y — AJ Janavel (@ajjanavelnews) September 25, 2019

Video from Central Pierce firefighters shows a lot of smoke at the shopping center. The center is home to a Safeway, a Rite Aid, a laundromat and a handful of other businesses.

Officials tell Q13 News that no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Crews are fighting a two alarm fire in @CityofPuyallup in the area of E Main and 15th St SE Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/Wa6V8ZXciq — Central Pierce PIO (@CPFR_PIO) September 25, 2019