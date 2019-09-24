11-year-old with autism finds outlet with miniature car photography

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- Eleven-year-old Anthony Schmidt's closet is filled with his extensive collection of miniature cars.

Anthony says he has hundreds of them, both newer ones and antiques.

Cars became a vehicle to deal with his daily challenges with autism. Determined not to let his struggles hinder him, Anthony switched his focus, using his cars, a camera and a lot of creativity.

He arranges and photographs his big collection of cars and shares his pictures with his followers on Instagram. He also has a calendar featuring his work.

