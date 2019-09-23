Police: Stolen car crashes head-on into pickup, killing its driver

BURIEN, Wash. — Authorities say the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed head-on into a pickup truck in Burien, killing the driver of the pickup.
King County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the scene on 14th Avenue South around 8 a.m. Monday.
Deputies found that a pickup truck and a station wagon had collided head-on. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police told Q13 News that the suspect was known to law enforcement.
This is a developing story and will be updated.