Police: Stolen car crashes head-on into pickup, killing its driver

BURIEN, Wash. — Authorities say the driver of a stolen vehicle crashed head-on into a pickup truck in Burien, killing the driver of the pickup.

King County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the scene on 14th Avenue South around 8 a.m. Monday.

Deputies found that a pickup truck and a station wagon had collided head-on. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

King County Sheriff’s Office & City of Burien Police Department are investigating a deadly crash on 14 Ave S. Person in a stolen car hit a driver in a pickup truck in head-on collision. The driver of the truck died. Driver of the stolen car at a hospital with several broken bones pic.twitter.com/PhUScf4kvs — Franque Thompson (@FranqueThompson) September 23, 2019

Police told Q13 News that the suspect was known to law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.