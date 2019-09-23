Lawsuit claims racial bias in federal law enforcement agency

SEATTLE — A lawsuit against a federal law enforcement agency makes claims of race-based discrimination by a supervisor with a Nazi-themed tattoo.

The Seattle Times reported Sunday that Cheryl Bishop’s lawsuit says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives withdrew her appointment to its Washington, D.C., headquarters.

The African-American ATF supervisor says the change came after she filed a complaint about Bradford Devlin, a senior supervisor in the bureau’s Seattle division.

Devlin says his Nazi tattoo is a “war trophy” from his undercover work with a white-supremacist motorcycle gang in Ohio in the early 2000s.

The tattoo and a series of emails sent from Devlin’s ATF account mocking black people and then-President Barack Obama are key elements in Bishop’s lawsuit filed in 2018.

A trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 28.

