Driver on the Street: Tacoma man gives free haircuts to the homeless

Posted 8:21 AM, September 23, 2019, by

Q13 Videojournalist Michael Driver introduces us to Trevonne Wilkins, a Tacoma native, who on any given Sunday you will find out on the streets — doing his part to bring hope to people who at times feel like society turns their back to them.

How awesome is that! A small gesture that truly does go along way for everyone that sits down in his chair.

