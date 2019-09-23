Business owners hope for more patrols in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Business owners in Seattle say they're tired of picking up after criminals.

Lauren Ross is the Program Manager for Clean and Safe Outreach with SODO Business Improvement Area. She says every Seahawks home game, BIA will do a walkthrough around the neighborhood monitoring game day activity and potential impacts that can have on businesses.

“Every Sunday that there’s a home Seahawks game we do a walkthrough of the SODO neighborhood,” said Ross. “We’re just kind of more scoping it out and seeing how things are going down here.”

No matter the outcome of the game, it’s a winner for businesses hoping to rake in the cash with all the fanfare.

Ebbets Field Flannels in Pioneer Square sells authentic and one-of-a-kind baseball gear from minor league teams and international teams.

Rey Olivares works at the shop and says the shop has recently experienced a string of break-ins, burglaries and vandalism.

Over the past month, the store was broken into four times, with memorabilia and valuables taken by the armload.

“One of the jerseys was 65-years-old and they stole that which was priceless because it was a gift to the owner,” said Olivares of a Rainiers jersey. “It’s very frustrating because your customers are here trying to enjoy the history that you bring out to the people and you want to bring to the people.”

Most recently Ebbets Field Flannels front door was smashed in.

Seattle Police report citywide there have been more than five thousand burglaries and over 17,500 larceny and theft incidents to date this year.

“What I do hope for is that the police make more patrols around here,” said Olivares.

Police are investigating. Olivares said officers have made an arrest in connection to one of the incidents.