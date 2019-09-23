Army veteran files first vaping-related lawsuit in Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A new Washington lawsuit alleges that defective vape products led to lung injuries, and it’s the first suit of its kind filed in the state.

The suit filed by Herrmann Law Group in Seattle claims that its client Charles Wilcoxen suffers from lipoid pneumonia that was caused by vape products and distributor Canna Brand Solutions.

Wilcoxen, an Army veteran and Puyallup Tribal Police officer, began using a vaporizer with THC vape pods in 2018 to help with pain relief and stress. However, earlier this month, he started suffering from severe wheezing and had to be hospitalized for three days.

The suit claims that Wilcoxen is physically active and was in good health prior to using the allegedly defective vaporizer, adding that a disconnect between federal and state law regarding marijuana may have led to unsafe products on store shelves.

Over 500 vaping-related illnesses have been reported across the U.S., including several in Washington. Seven deaths have been attributed to illnesses spurred by vaping.

Wilcoxen was off-duty when vaping. Q13 reached out to the Puyallup Tribal Police regarding department policy on vaping but did not immediately receive a response.