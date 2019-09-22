Washington student to 911: Our bus driver smells like alcohol, ran red lights

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) — Police say a student called 911 earlier this month to report his bus driver for driving drunk. Authorities arrested the driver after she completed two trips carrying students, though no students were onboard at the time of her arrest.

Catherine Maccarone, the bus driver, has been placed on immediate administrative leave, the Longview School District confirmed.

Police say there were no kids on the school bus Sept. 12 at the time of the Maccarone’s arrest, though she had recently completed two afternoon bus routes.

A student called 911 and told dispatchers the driver had run through red lights and smelled like alcohol.

Police contacted Maccarone around 4 p.m. near a bus stop in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard. Officers said they smelled an obvious odor of intoxicants and arrested her.

The school district sent a supervisor after Longview police alerted them to the situation.

Court records show police gave Maccarone a breath test that came back at .096, which is just over the legal limit.

Maccarone was lodged at the Cowlitz County Jail, where she is also facing two counts of reckless endangerment. Police say she could face additional charges.

The district is working closely with law enforcement on the investigation, which is ongoing, according to officials.