“The hits just kept coming and coming and coming:” Help ID assault suspect who used flowers to lure victim into vicious attack

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Detectives need your help solving a vicious and terrifying attack on a woman who was lured to her door for a flower delivery.

Surveillance video shows the suspect police are trying to identify hitting the woman in the face, knocking her back into the lobby of her apartment building and onto the ground. He continues to beat her in the face as she is on the phone with her friend pleading for help. The abuse doesn’t stop there — he pulls out mace and starts spraying her face. When he turns back, that’s when we get the best look at him.

Seattle Police need to know his name. They think he’s 6’2” or 6’3″, in his late 20’s to early 30’s and has a beard connected to a goatee.

The woman he attacked remains terrified and is now in a safe location and preparing to have surgery to insert a titanium implant to replace her orbital socket to hold her eye in place — but that won’t fix the permanent damage to her iris, or repair the emotional trauma she feels.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous for her safety, says she never saw the bizarre and violent attack dished-out by a bogus courier coming. “I don’t know who this person is, or where they came from. I opened my door for flowers and I ended up assaulted. How could I go and open a door for somebody who had such ill-intent for me?”

In a flash, she went from excited about getting flowers delivered to curled-up on her lobby floor trying to protect her face. "The hits just kept coming and coming and coming." Painful blows that left her seeing stars, but he wasn't done yet. "He pulls out some tear gas, sprays her numerous times,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He starts to leave and then he turns around and he reaches down, underneath her face and actually sprays all over her face." The victim says she had the spray, “In my throat. In my eyes. In my nose. All over my skin, so I was burning.” Detectives say after the attack, the suspect nonchalantly left the building.

The attack happened almost a month ago, causing permanent damage to the victim’s eye and a concussion. "I struggled to turn my television off one night, because I forgot where the power button was, a remote that I use every single day and I can't remember where the power button is."

Seattle Police say she was clearly targeted but the question is, why? She thinks it's possible the attack is related to her work, but for her safety right now, detectives are not releasing that information and are focused on identifying the suspect in the video. “We don`t know the reason exactly, but this is a serious assault. She`s going to need probably some surgery and follow-up and we need to get this guy off the street,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

The physical injuries aside, the emotional damage she is suffering is just as bad. She has nightmares, can't sleep and is constantly on-edge and in-fear. "I smell Seattle and it brings the attack back. It is the biggest trigger that I have." She's since moved to a safe location and is undergoing surgery soon on her eye, but even when it heals, it won't fix that sick feeling she has inside right now knowing he is still on the loose. "I don't understand how a person could be so cruel?"

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name or where officers can find him. Submit the information anonymously at http://www.P3Tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.