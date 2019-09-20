The explosive history of Seahawks, Saints matchups

SEATTLE — The Seahawks host the Saints on Sunday, and when these two teams get together, it can be explosive.

Here are some of the highlights from their matchups:

1979 at the Kingdome

The second meeting between the Hawks and the Saints was inside the Kingdome back in 1979. The nation watched on Monday night football as a fan threw fireworks on the field and stopped the game.

The fan was ejected, the game resumed, and the Seahawks went on to win 38-24.

The ‘Beast Quake’ of 2011

The Saints traveled to CenturyLink Field in January 2011 for a playoff game that provided one of the most unforgettable moments in Seahawks history: Marshawn Lynch and the legendary “Beast Quake” run.

That unbelievable 69-yard touchdown run gave the Seahawks the lead — and an upset win over the Saints.

The roar of the crowd actually caused a small earthquake, which was picked up on a nearby seismograph for a full minute.

**The Seahawks lead the all-time series 8-7.**