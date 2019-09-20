The explosive history of Seahawks, Saints matchups

WATCH LIVE: Seattle Climate Strike at city hall

SEATTLE — The Seahawks host the Saints on Sunday, and when these two teams get together, it can be explosive.

Here are some of the highlights from their matchups:

1979 at the Kingdome 

Smoke from fireworks thrown on the field during a Seahawks, Saints game at the Kingdome in 1979

The second meeting between the Hawks and the Saints was inside the Kingdome back in 1979. The nation watched on Monday night football as a fan threw fireworks on the field and stopped the game.

The fan was ejected, the game resumed, and the Seahawks went on to win 38-24.

Fan ejected after throwing fireworks on field in the Kingdome in 1979

The ‘Beast Quake’ of 2011

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 08: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks runs for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints during the 2011 NFC wild-card playoff game at Qwest Field on January 8, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Saints traveled to CenturyLink Field in January 2011 for a playoff game that provided one of the most unforgettable moments in Seahawks history: Marshawn Lynch and the legendary “Beast Quake” run.

That unbelievable 69-yard touchdown run gave the Seahawks the lead — and an upset win over the Saints.

The roar of the crowd actually caused a small earthquake, which was picked up on a nearby seismograph for a full minute.

**The Seahawks lead the all-time series 8-7.**

