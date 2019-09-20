I-5 North reduced to two lanes in Tukwila this weekend; delays expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Crews will be making emergency repairs along I-5 North in Tukwila this weekend, reducing northbound traffic to two lanes from Friday night - Sunday night.

According to a release from WSDOT, the lane closures will start at 10 p.m. Friday along a section of I-5 at the Duwamish River in Tukwila and end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 22).

Next weekend, at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, crews will shift all traffic to the two left lanes until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

During these back-to-back weekend closures, crews will chip out concrete and put in new steel plates. The repairs take two weekends because the crews can only work on half of an expansion joint at a time.

The closures are expected to impact traffic for Sunday's Seahawks game against the New Orleans Saints, as well as the Mariners' final series next weekend against the Oakland Athletics.

Planning ahead:

WSDOT recommends the following alternatives if you're traveling north to or through Seattle this weekend: