Alfredo Orozco-Aguillar: Wanted assault suspect accused of attacking woman while witnesses watched

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Domestic violence suspect, Alfredo Orozco-Aguillar, is charged with 2nd Degree Assault.

He’s accused of attacking a woman — grabbing her by the hair, hitting her head against the floor, then choking her out until she told deputies she got dizzy.

Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives say witnesses watched the attack happen at a home in the town of Buena on August 21st.

He’s 24 years old, 5’8” and weighs 170 pounds.

Detectives think he could be driving an older green-colored car.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.