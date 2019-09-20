2nd vaping-related lung illness confirmed in King County

SEATTLE — King County health officials say they are investigating the second case of a severe lung illness linked to vaping, which is the fifth case statewide.

Public Health of Seattle & King County said Friday that the case involves a woman in her 30s who was hospitalized earlier this month with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Officials say the woman reported vaping THC products bought from legal pot shops and nicotine products without THC. The woman has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to a news release.

The first case confirmed in King County involved a teenager who was hospitalized in August with acute respiratory failure. He spent several days in an intensive care unit.

There have been three other confirmed cases of severe lung illness linked to vaping in Washington. One of the cases involved a person in Mason County and the other two involved people in Spokane County.

“This recent case confirms that the risk for lung injury from vaping and e-cigarette use is ongoing in King County,” Dr. Jeff Duchin with Public Health of Seattle & King County said in a release. “The specific devices and or substances that are responsible for the lung injury remain unknown and therefore our guidance has not changed: E-cigarettes and vaping are not safe and people should avoid using e-cigarettes and vaping until the cause of this outbreak is known.”

As of Sept. 17 there have been 530 cases of lung injury linked to vaping, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Seven deaths have been reported.