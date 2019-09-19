‘Summer’s last stand’: Sunny Thursday, cloudy Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's summer’s last stand!

Thursday will be very nice after some patchy morning fog, sunny with highs near 70 Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry! Any rain Friday will be weak and in the usual places (convergence zone, beach, mountains).

Saturday looks great with highs near 70. Enjoy!

Sunday looks wet and breezy.

Fall begins with the equinox at 12:50 in the morning Monday. That means the nights will be Longer than the days. It looks like Mother Nature will serve up some fine first days of fall 2019.