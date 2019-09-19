Seattle officer assigned to clean up homeless camps files $10M claim

Posted 8:00 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11AM, September 19, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has filed a $10 million claim against the city, alleging it negligently exposed him to "an extremely dangerous man-made toxin" by assigning him and other city workers to clean up a homeless encampment.

The Seattle Times reports officer Timothy Gifford contends he was exposed to high concentrations of the toxic chemical compounds polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) during the Jan. 8 cleanup of the camp in a gravel lot in the Sodo neighborhood.

As a result of the alleged exposure, Gifford claims in the Wednesday filing that he has been diagnosed with early onset Type 2 diabetes and now generally suffers from poor health.

His attorney Lincoln Beauregard says the officer previously had been in good physical health, managing a lifelong liver condition during his more than seven years in police work.

A spokesperson for the city's Finances and Administration Department, which handles tort claims, says the department doesn't comment on active claims or lawsuits.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.